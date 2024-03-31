Watch CBS News
Alleged thief shoots at Berkeley resident after interrupted theft

Police are looking for the person who shot at a Berkeley resident early Sunday morning when the resident interrupted a theft. 

UC Berkeley police said the aggravated assault occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 2100 block of Delaware Street. 

Police said at least one suspect fired several rounds at the resident, then fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle.  

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Berkeley police at 510-981-5900.

March 31, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

