Alleged thief shoots at Berkeley resident after interrupted theft
Police are looking for the person who shot at a Berkeley resident early Sunday morning when the resident interrupted a theft.
UC Berkeley police said the aggravated assault occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 2100 block of Delaware Street.
Police said at least one suspect fired several rounds at the resident, then fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Berkeley police at 510-981-5900.