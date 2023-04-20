Alleged San Francisco Muni bus egg thrower arrested, charged with hate crimes

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 44-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested and charged with hate crimes in a two separate racially motivated attacks on Muni buses including throwing eggs at Asian American passengers.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Joseph Benjamin had been arrested and charged with four counts of battery on a transit employee or passenger in connection with the incidents aboard city buses in February.

ALSO READ: Caught on Video: San Francisco Muni egg attack amid anti-Asian rant

He also has been charged with three counts of violation of individuals' civil rights.

In an incident on February 13th, Benjamin allegedly spit on an Asian American bus driver while making disparaging remarks. Then on February 16th, Benjamin is alleged to have thrown eggs at two Asian American Muni passengers he had been harassing and a third passenger who intervened to try to stop the harassment.

EGG ATTACK ON SF MUNI



Michelle Young @untappedmich who was visiting SF from NYC, said the man in the striped sweatshirt started yelling anti-Asian insults at her and the Asian American woman next to her. The video shows him attacking a bystander with an egg pic.twitter.com/k581Er78lR — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) February 21, 2023

"Racially motivated crimes are unacceptable and will be prosecuted," Jenkins said. "San Francisco will continue to fight for justice and equity and seek to hold those who commit hate crimes accountable. Hate crimes profoundly impact victims and are toxic to our community that strives to be a safe haven that is open and welcoming to all people."

Benjamin was arraigned on April 19th. He is currently out of custody and required to stay away from the victims and the SFMTA Muni 38 and 38R lines.

If convicted of all charges, he faces up to seven years in state prison.

Prosecutors said the hate crime charges were filed in this case because there was evidence that the crimes were motivated by animus towards people of Asian descent.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.