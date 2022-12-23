Alleged San Francisco drug dealer facing multiple felony charges after wrongway pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO -- An alleged 19-year-old drug dealer has been charged with multiple felony offenses after he attempted to flee police by driving the wrong way on San Francisco's busy Franklin Street.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Friday that Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with several counts including assaulting a police officer, possessing drugs including fentanyl for sale and reckless driving.

Castro Torres was arrested in possession of 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics including cocaine and meth following a foot chase on December 16.

In attempts to flee from police, Castro Torres drove southbound against traffic on Franklin Street dodging on-coming vehicles.

The pursuit through busy city streets began at Olive Street and ended up near Sacred Heart High School on Ellis Street.

One officer was struck by the fleeing vehicle and several vehicles were also hit.

A juvenile passenger in the car was also arrested at the scene in possession of 169.4 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics.

"Fernando Castro Torres will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his crimes and reckless behavior that needlessly put police officers in danger as well as countless pedestrians and motorists," Jenkins said in a news release.

Castro Torres has been in custody since his arrest on December 16. Prosecutors have sought pre-trial detention in this case because of the public safety risk that he poses. If convicted of all charges he faces 10 years in state prison.

Although, charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.