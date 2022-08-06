Alleged Russian crypto crime boss Alexander Vinnik extradited to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Alexander Vinnik, the alleged operator of an illicit cryptocurrency exchange used to launder billions of dollars, has been extradited from Greece to San Francisco to stand trial on federal charges.

Vinnik, who operated the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, arrived in San Francisco on Thursday.

"After more than five years of litigation, Russian national Alexander Vinnik was extradited to the United States yesterday to be held accountable for operating BTC-e, a criminal cryptocurrency exchange, which laundered more than $4 billion of criminal proceeds," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.

Vinnik, 42, was charged in a 21-count superseding indictment in January 2017. He was taken into custody in Greece in July 2017 at the request of the United States.

He made his initial appearance Friday in federal court in San Francisco before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim.

According to the indictment, Vinnik and his co-conspirators allegedly owned, operated, and administrated BTC-e that allowed its users to trade in bitcoin with high levels of anonymity and developed a customer base heavily reliant on criminal activity.

The indictment alleges BTC-e facilitated transactions for cybercriminals worldwide and received criminal proceeds from numerous computer intrusions and hacking incidents, ransomware scams, identity theft schemes, corrupt public officials and narcotics distribution rings.

The funds were used to facilitate crimes ranging from computer hacking, to fraud, identity theft, tax refund fraud schemes, public corruption and drug trafficking.

The investigation has revealed that BTC-e received more than $4 billion worth of bitcoin over the course of its operation.

In 2017, FinCEN assessed a civil money penalty against BTC-e for willfully violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws and against Vinnik for his role in the violations.

A civil matter to enforce monetary penalties in the amount of $88,596,314 as to BTC-e and $12 million as to Vinnik, is pending in the Northern District of California.

The indictment charges BTC-e and Vinnik with one count of operation of an unlicensed money service business and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In addition, the indictment charges Vinnik with 17 counts of money laundering and two counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

The FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Secret Service Criminal Investigative Division are investigating the case.





