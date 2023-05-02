Alleged Norteno gang members arrest after Santa Rosa police pursuit

ROHNERT PARK -- A 30-year-old Rohnert Park man and his 17-year-old associate, both known Norteno gang members, have been arrested after a pursuit by Santa Rosa police officers.

Santa Rosa police said Jason Poe, who was out on parole, was being held in county jail for allegedly being a felon in possession of firearm, being a gang member and on other weapons related charges.

The unidentified juvenile was being held on gun and gang charges while 33-year-old Elena Poe was also taken into custody for interfering with an arrest.

Investigators said officers from the Special Enforcement Team attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Mountain View Ave and Santa Rosa Ave. 4:50 p.m.

The vehicle did not yield and immediately fled and a pursuit ensued. Several Santa Rosa police vehicles chased the suspect's car southbound toward Rohnert Park. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 60 MPH as the suspect vehicle crossed over into Rohnert Park.

The suspects turned eastbound on Golf Course Dr. and then Southbound on Snyder Ave. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle into the area around the apartment complex in the 6000 block of Kerry Rd.

The suspect vehicle rounded the complex once and suddenly stopped in the roadway. At that time two suspects foot bailed from the vehicle.

The suspects ran into the apartment complex but were tackled by officers after a short foot pursuit. Once in custody, the officers located loaded .45 caliber handguns in each of the suspect's waistbands.

The handgun located on the 17-year-old juvenile was equipped with an extended magazine.