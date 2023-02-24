Watch CBS News
Alleged East Bay female serial armed bandit taken into custody

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

RICHMOND -- Richmond police, including the department's SWAT team, and El Cerrito police have arrested a woman they believe is a serial armed robber.

The suspect, a 32-year-old female resident of El Cerrito, was taken into custody without incident at her residence on Wednesday. 

A search of her residence resulted in detectives locating a firearm, an illegal assault rifle, and numerous other items of evidence. 

The suspect is accused of committing seven armed robberies throughout the area, including three in Richmond and four in El Cerrito. 

She is facing charges of armed robbery along with several felony weapons violations.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 6:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

