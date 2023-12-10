Watch CBS News
Crime

Alleged drunk driver sideswipes car, takes out power pole, rolls and catches fire in Benicia

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 12-10-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 12-10-23 12:18

Benicia police on Sunday said they arrested an allegedly intoxicated driver Saturday after he crashed into a power pole and ended up on fire on its roof. 

Benicia alleged DUI crash
Benicia alleged DUI crash. Benicia Police Department

In a Facebook post on Sunday, police said officers responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a vehicle collision in the 2000 block of Lake Herman Road.  

Police said the suspect was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and sideswiped another car, then took out a power pole. The suspect vehicle came to a rest upside down off the side of the road before catching fire.  

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and the driver responsible for the crash was arrested, police said.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 12:50 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.