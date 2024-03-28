Alleged drug lab producing DMT discovered in Brentwood

Deputies in Brentwood allegedly discovered a lab set up to manufacture a powerful psychedelic drug and containers of an explosive compound, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Shasta Daisy Drive. During the search, investigators allegedly uncovered a Dimethyltryptamine laboratory, also known as DMT.

DMT is similar to LSD or psilocybin mushrooms in that it causes hallucinatory "trips."

In addition to the lab, authorities allege they found three containers of an explosive compound.

The Walnut Creek Police Department bomb squad was called in and determined that the compound in the containers was Triacetone Triperoxide, or TATP, which is a highly volatile explosive.

The area was evacuated for safety as crews moved the containers to another location for detonation, while one container had to be detonated in place. All the detonations went safely.

Johnathan McCarthy, 29, was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on an outstanding warrant for being a parolee at large, the Sheriff's Office said.

Two suspects from Brentwood remain at large: Maxwell Hayworth, 44, and Danielle Kumerow, 42. Both are wanted on suspicion of burglary, narcotics violations, possession of an explosive device and child endangerment.

Anyone who may know of their whereabouts or who has information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (925) 313-2600. To leave an anonymous message, call (866) 846-3592. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us.