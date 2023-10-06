All-star noise-rock band Cassette Prophet plays afternoon BBQ show in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- The new all-star noise-rock project led by Steel Pole Bath Tub guitarist Mike Morasky teams with former East Bay musician Conan Neutron and his band for this afternoon barbecue show at the Bottom of the Hill Sunday.

The group was founded in Bozeman, Montana, in 1986 when Morasky and bassist Dale Flattum began experimenting with an aggressive, overdriven style of punk noise. The pair relocated to Seattle, where they brought on drummer Darren Morey -- who had played in hardcore band Mr. Epp with future Green River and Mudhoney members Mark Arm and Steve Turner; Morey would later become Dorothy Kent -- and started to incorporate recordings from vintage television shows and films using cassette players operated with foot switches, adding to the chaos of their sound.

The band would move again, this time landing in San Francisco where they would establish themselves as part of the city's experimental punk scene through a series of 7" singles and albums for Boner Records, including their 1989 debut Butterfly Love. The band would build on its initial underground buzz with relentless touring -- playing with the likes of The Flaming Lips, Sonic Youth, Firehose, Meat Puppets and fellow Bay Area iconoclasts Neurosis and Melvins -- and its subsequent efforts Tulip in 1991 and The Miracle of Sound in Motion two years later that further refined Steel Pole Bath Tub's unique sound.

The group would be among the many underground acts signed by a major label in the post-Nirvana feeding frenzy, scoring a deal with Slash Records. As with many of the era's instances where noise rock and commerce collided, the partnership did not end well. While the band's 1995 effort Scars From Falling Down released through Slash and London Records was more accessible than much of their earlier, the label's issues with some of the samples used curtailed the aspects of SPBT's unorthodox approach. Despite excellent reviews, the album wasn't the hit Slash/London desired. Their planned follow-up -- a full album re-recording of the debut record by the Cars -- was summarily dismissed by label representatives and a demo of new songs (that still included three Cars covers) was deemed "unlistenable."

Stuck in major-label purgatory, the band's activity slowed as Morasky and Flattum focused on their already established electronic side project Milk Cult (band members had also worked with former Dead Kennedys singer and San Francisco punk legend Jello Biafra under the name Tumor Circus). When the rights to the music recorded for Slash/London eventually reverted to SPBT, they released it themselves in the collection entitled Unlistenable in 2002 and were one of the marquee acts for the Neurosis curated Beyond the Pale Festival in San Francisco that year before splitting up.

Cassette Prophet Cassette Prophet

Outside of a single performance in 2008 for the MusicFestNW held in Portland, OR, Steel Pole Bath Tub remained inactive until earlier this year when the band reissued The Skull Tapes, an early demo that quickly sold out of a limited vinyl pressing. The band also reunited to play the "30ish" celebration for underground Houston club Emo's last month with former Neurosis keyboardist and Christ on Parade guitarist Noah Landis added to the line-up, contributing samples and soundscapes. Meanwhile Morasky has been focused on his latest project Cassette Prophet. Originally started as a solo performance piece centered on a mythical "First Church of Radio Shack" concept, last year he started playing the music live in a full band with Landis on lead guitar, drummer David Triebwasser (Thrillhammer, Pond), bassist Dan Southwick (Altamont, Acid King), and keyboardists Rachel Smith (Lickets) and Jessica Anthony. For this show, Cassette Prophet appear with onetime local noise-rock hero Conan Neutron and his band, the Secret Friends.

A longtime Oakland resident, Neutron was the principle creative force behind the East Bay noise-punk outfit Replicator with bassist Ben Adrian (who later played in Cartographer) and drummer Chris Bolig during the 2000s. Echoing the lurching, dissonant sounds of such influential '90s acts as the Jesus Lizard, Melvins and Steel Pole Bath Tub, the group built up a small but loyal fan base over the course of several albums and U.S. tours.

The group dissolved amicably in 2008, with Neutron initially working with Bolig in the still noisy but somewhat more traditional rock group Mount Vicious. Neutron would then spend a number of years touring and recording with anthemic post-punk band Victory and Associates, as well as co-founding and organizing PRF BBQ West, a series of multi-day festivals in Oakland that hosted an eclectic group of noisy, heavy bands from the Bay Area and abroad for several years running.

Conan Neutron (credit: John Mourlas)

A few years ago, he began a new loose-limbed partnership with Melvins drummer Dale Crover and bassist Tony Ash (of Louisville, KY's Trophy Wives) under the moniker Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends. Though their first effort The Enemy of Everyone in 2015 was more of a traditional power trio (with co-producer Toshi Kasai adding percussion and vocals and Oxbow singer Eugene Robinson providing vocals on the song "Fight Math"), their savage follow-up The Art of Murder drew on collaborators from a variety of bands including Crover's partner in the Melvins, Buzz Osborne. Neutron also launched his punk-focused Radio NOPE podcast Protonic Reversal featuring interviews with such renowned musicians as Black Flag/OFF! singer Keith Morris, guitarist/singer Guy Picciotto (Fugazi/Rites of Spring), the late iconic singer Mark Lanegan (The Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age) and Eagles of Death Metal/earthlings? guitarist Dave Catching.

Neutron has since relocated to Milwaukee (he helped with the first PRF BBQ there in the summer of 2017), but remained consistently busy with touring and the recording of his Proton and Electrons split single series with help from Ash and Crover. The even dozen limited edition 7-inch singles each featured a new Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends song on one side and a tune by a band that has collaborated with Neutron and friends on the flip including Trophy Wives, the God Eaters, Cheap Sleaze, Cartographer and Crover's solo band playing covers from the classic The Who Sell Out album. The completed series was made available as a limited edition box collecting all 12 of the singles or as a double album on CD or vinyl that included all of the Secret Friends songs on one disc and compiles the b-sides on a second disc.

While the pandemic would keep Neutron off the road for the better part of two years, he remained active with a couple of recording projects, releasing a full album with the Secret Friends entitled Dark Passengers tracked with Crover, Kasai and Ash just months before the COVID-19 shutdown as well as the conceptual split EP Dangerous Nomenclature that featured Neutron and company and duo The Erratic Retaliator Strategy both recording three songs that were written as inspired by the given song titles.

While two separate Bay Area shows with reunited Welsh noise-punk trio McLusky fell through due to heath issues, on Sunday Neutron returns to his old stomping grounds with a different touring line-up of the Secret Friends featuring Ash on bass, Mindee Jorgenson (Mod Pods, touring drummer for Dale Crover's band) on drums, and Dusty Rose (Shovel, touring guitarist for the Darts) on guitar. Opening the show is Cincinnati art-punk duo Lung featuring singer Kate Wakefield on vocals and cello and drummer Daisy Caplan (ex-Foxy Shazam, Babe Rage, and Ayin). Lung and Neutron are touring together to promote their recently released split LP Adult Prom.

Cassette Prophet with Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends and Lung

Sunday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. $12-$15 (with free barbecue)

The Bottom of the Hill