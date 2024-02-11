All about Charvarius Ward, 49ers cornerback for the 2024 Super Bowl

Game Time: Damon Bruce joins us live from Las Vegas to talk about Super Bowl Sunday

Game Time: Damon Bruce joins us live from Las Vegas to talk about Super Bowl Sunday

Game Time: Damon Bruce joins us live from Las Vegas to talk about Super Bowl Sunday

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII for the 2024 NFL championship, we're looking at some of the team's key players who will likely have a major impact on the big game.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch it is available at CBS Sports.

There are plenty more stories to read in the run up to the Super Bowl from both CBS San Francisco and CBS News, including fascinating 49ers Faithful fan profiles, a look at some of the Super Bowl fan experiences available, the skyrocketing price of tickets to the big game, where to find a Super Bowl watch party in the Bay Area and the record-setting amount of gambling expected for Sunday's game.

San Francisco 49ers Cornerback Charvarius Ward's appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl will be his third since joining the NFL in 2018. Here's everything you need to know about the Niners cornerback.

What are Charvarius Ward's stats for this NFL season?

During the 2023-2024 regular season, Charvarius Ward played 17 games, intercepted 5 passes for 91 return yards and one touchdown.

What are Charvarius Ward's career stats?

Charvarius Ward has played 90 games, has intercepted 10 passes with 110 yards on interception returns and one touchdown.

What are Charvarius Ward's contract details?

Charvarius Ward signed a lucrative three-year deal worth $42 million with the 49ers in 2022. Ward secured $26.62 million in guarantees, with $18.06 million guaranteed upon signing. If he remains on the roster by April 1, 2023, an extra $8.56 million will become guaranteed. The contract includes two void years strategically structured for salary cap management.

How long has Charvarius Ward been in the NFL?

Although Ward did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine, he preserved and entered the NFL when he was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. Ward was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on August 31 of that year. In 2022, he signed a four-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Has Charvarius Ward ever won a Super Bowl?

Yes. Ward played for the Kansas City Chiefs team that defeated the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in 2020. He was still on the Chiefs when the team returned to the Super Bowl the following year, when the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9. Sunday marks his first return to the Super Bowl since then.

Where did Charvarius Ward go to college?

Ward initially enrolled at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi where he played for two years. He transferred to Middle Tennessee State University for his junior season, appearing in 12 games and starting two games. He made 26 tackles, 2 interceptions, defended 5 passes, forced one quarterback hurry and had one fumble recovery. As a senior, he played in 13 games and started eight of them, recording 48 tackles with three tackles for loss. He also had one sack and led the team with 14 passes defended.

What do we know about Charvarius Ward's family?

Charvarius Ward is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, Monique Cook. In November 2022 Monique gave birth to their daughter, Amani Joi Ward.