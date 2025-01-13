Elevated levels of radiation found at Albany Bulb, report states

ALBANY — An environmental report states elevated levels of radiation have been found at Albany Bulb, an East Bay Park developed on a former landfill.

Now, some who use the park are concerned, like GiGi Valdes.

Valdes has been visiting Albany Bulb for years. She gets some exercise, fresh air, and opportunities to let her dogs burn off some energy. It was one of her favorite ways to get out of the house until she heard there were elevated levels of radiation.

"It's always in the back of my mind," said Valdes. "For a while, I didn't come, but it's difficult to stay inside. You want to go out in nature."

Albany Bulb was created in the 1960s by filling in portions of the bay with landfill, and it was used as a landfill until the 1980s.

The state ordered testing after documents showed that from 1960 to 1971 a former Richmond chemical plant dumped tons of waste around the site.

Testing found 10 areas in the park with elevated levels of radiation. Valdes said she didn't know the right way to proceed after hearing the news, but she did temporarily change her habits.

"I think that there's a lot of lack of information and not enough information is being put out to inform the public about safety," said Valdes.

When UC Berkeley professor and nuclear engineer Kai Vetter heard about the radiation, he wasn't surprised. He said radioactivity is common.

"Wherever we go in our world you'll find radioactivity," said Vetter. "All objects in our world are to some degree radioactive, that's just the nature of the world we live in."

Vetter believes Albany Bulb has experienced similar levels of radiation since it was created, but even in the areas with the highest levels, the amount of radiation isn't extreme.

"For example, if you go to Denver, Denver in Colorado, you find about the same level of radioactivity as you find at the highest point at Albany Bulb," said Vetter, further explaining that radiation is naturally occurring because of the mountains that surround the city.

Vetter said based on the radiation levels reported at the park there are no detrimental health effects.

"So, therefore, people should continue to enjoy Albany Bulb," Vetter concluded.

The city of Albany said, "The City doesn't have enough information from the report on that survey to reach specific conclusions on public health risk. The next round of investigation will include soil sampling and shallow subsurface measurements that will help inform public risk levels. At this time, based on the results from the gamma walkover survey, the City is not aware of any need to take additional actions to protect health and safety."

Valdes is still cautious and wants to hear more about the results and if they plan to try to reduce the radiation.

"It would be nice if they could tell people what they are doing you know to really re-establish the balance in nature and for the health of the people," she said.

The city of Albany said they are actively conducting next steps with guidance from the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board.