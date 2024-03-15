Alameda authorities recover body of distressed swimmer at Encinal Beach

Alameda police and fire personnel who were searching for an adult male swimmer who appeared to be in distress at Encinal Beach Friday evening have recovered the man's body.

Authorities said the call reporting a person who appeared to be having difficulty swimming and went under the water came in at 4:33 p.m.

Fire units arrived at Ballena Blvd. and Tidewater Ave. and located an individual in the water. Alameda police were also at the scene.

Fire crews immediately attempted a rescue, but the individual apparently went further into the water. Fire crews have put a dive team into the water to attempt to bring the individual ashore.

So far, they have been unsuccessful. Authorities say they are still looking for the individual and are going to use their Alameda Fire Department sub team in the search. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter is providing air support.

Authorities announced that the body of the male swimmer had been recovered shortly before 7 p.m. The investigation into the death is being handled by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the Alameda County Coroner.

Authorities still had no word regarding the circumstances of why the individual was in the water.