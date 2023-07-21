Alameda Police say there were over 100 reported vehicle thefts in June

Alameda Police released their June crime statistics report on Thursday detailing the number of crime reports, such as stolen vehicles and catalytic converter thefts.

There were 111 reports of vehicle thefts in June, and nearly the same number of cars recovered, according to police.

Officers, with help from other agencies, recovered 101 vehicles that were reported stolen in June or previous months.

According to police, Hyundai Elantras were the most reported stolen vehicle in Alameda. Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targets due to a social media trend and a vulnerability that allows them to be started without a key.

Several states have been pushing for a nationwide recall, and car makers have previously said they released a software update to patch the exploit. However, not all car owners have received the update, according to the report.

Alameda Police also mentioned that reports of catalytic converter thefts were down in June. There were 34 reports, which is 32% fewer reports than May.