Alameda police arrest suspect on suspicion of robbing bank

Police in Alameda on Tuesday arrested a person on suspicion of robbing a bank.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Otis Drive on the report of a possible bank robbery. An individual had handed a teller a note demanding money while simulating being armed with a gun, police said.

The teller complied with the suspect, and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

As police were arriving, the bank's staff gathered video footage and other evidence to assist with the investigation. An image of the suspect was sent out to all patrol units.

Police said they located the unnamed suspect at a nearby business and just before 12:30 p.m., the person peacefully surrendered.

Alameda Police have not provided any more details, except to say that the investigation is ongoing.