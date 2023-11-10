Explosion in Alameda hospitalizes pool worker with chemical burns; Shelter in place ordered

ALAMEDA -- Fire officials confirmed that one male pool worker has been hospitalized with chemical burns after reports of an explosion in Alameda Friday morning.

The hazardous materials incident happened at around 9 a.m. Friday morning on the 900 block of Shorepoint Court, according to the Alameda Fire Department. The Alameda County Fire Department hazmat team also responded to the scene.

Alameda Fire Department is currently on

scene of a Hazardous Materials incident in the 900 block of Shorepoint Court.



One patient transported with chemical burns to a local trauma center. @AlamedaCoFire HazMat Team on scene assisting #AlamedaCityFire. #Alameda #AlcoFire pic.twitter.com/dloKXvTpdf — City of Alameda Fire Department (@alamedacityfire) November 10, 2023

Responding fire units found one male victim who had suffered chemical burns who was transported to an area trauma center for treatment. Residents in area of Shorepoint Court were advised to shelter in place, fire officials said.

Alameda Fire later confirmed that the injured man worked for a private pool cleaning company and were servicing the pool area when some sort of explosion occurred. As of 11:30 a.m., residents were still being advised to shelter in place.