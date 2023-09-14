Alameda police arrest domestic violence suspect after 7-hour standoff

ALAMEDA – Police in Alameda held an hours-long standoff with a man wanted for domestic violence and his alleged victim Wednesday.

Just before 8:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of Stardust Place on a report of trespassing.

Police arrived and found two people barricaded inside a vehicle on private property. The man in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence involving the other person in the vehicle, police said. Officers believed the other person was being held against their will.

"Officers could not see inside the car and could not verify if all parties were safe," said a release sent out by Alameda police Wednesday afternoon.

A critical incident response team with crisis negotiators was called to the scene. After more than seven hours, police said they "peacefully resolved the incident," without providing details.

The man was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of trespassing, as well as his warrants and violating his restraining order.

"We thank the residents, businesses, and commuters for their patience and cooperation during this incident," said Alameda police.