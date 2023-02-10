Alameda County Sheriff's raid disrupts major East Bay fentanyl operation

East Bay family finds justice after dealer of narcotics that killed daughter is sentenced

East Bay family finds justice after dealer of narcotics that killed daughter is sentenced

East Bay family finds justice after dealer of narcotics that killed daughter is sentenced

OAKLAND -- Kilos of powdered Fentanyl, thousands of counterfeit M30 pills have been seized during an Alameda County Task Force raid on a home nestled in a quiet San Leandro neighborhood.

The raid was conducted by Alameda County sheriff's deputies along with members of the Alameda County Task Force.

In a social media post, the sheriff's department said that 23 pounds (10.4 kilos) of powdered Fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 pills (fentanyl), 168g of methamphetamine, 9.7g of cocaine base, and four firearms were found at the residence.

"There was clear evidence of manufacturing (kilogram presses, molds, cutting agents, etc.) throughout the residence and a large quantity of Fentanyl packaged in ounces and ready to be sold," the sheriff office said in the post.

The raid comes as the deadly drug and pills laced with fentanyl continue to take a deadly toll in the Bay Area.

Three people died on Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a fourth was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy.

The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. to assist Cal Fire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan.

Three of the victims inside the residence were pronounced dead and one was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

Victims can also unknowingly take fentanyl when it's clandestinely laced in fake prescription pills or other drugs.