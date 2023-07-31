Alameda County Sheriff's Office revisits decades-old hayward shooting cold case

HAYWARD – Police in Hayward are shining a light on a decades-old cold case, in which a young man was shot in a drive-by shooting, in hopes of solving the crime.

On Sunday, July 23, 1995 at about 7 p.m., Adam Pederson, 17, was the victim of a drive-by shooting on the corner of Princeton Street and Smalley Avenue.

Witnesses said that Pederson, also known as "Spooky," was with four other males standing on the southwest corner of Smalley and Princeton when a light brown and tan Buick Regal with the rear of the vehicle raised stopped in the middle of the intersection and shot him. Witnesses say they saw a passenger lean out of a window, then a popping sound was heard and the car sped away.

The suspects in the vehicle were young men aged 18 to 20, police said.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to solve this case. Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact the Cold Case Homicide Unit investigators directly at (510) 667-3661. To remain anonymous, call the Tip Line at (510) 667-3622.