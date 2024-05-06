Alameda County Sheriff's Office dispatcher dies after car hit by suspected drunk driver

Police in San Leandro on Monday evening confirmed the death of an Alameda County Sheriff's Office emergency services dispatcher in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver late Sunday night.

According to a release issued by the San Leandro Police Department, on Sunday at 11:14 p.m., officers investigated a reported rollover vehicle collision at E. 14th St. and 150th Ave. Arriving officers found a female driver of a vehicle that was struck unconscious and suffering from major injuries. The investigation revealed the victim's car was broadsided as she crossed the intersection and rolled after impact.

The driver of the second involved vehicle which appeared to have struck the first car was uninjured. Police arrested her for driving under the influence and she was transported to jail. The driver placed under arrest was not identified.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Police later identified the victim as Antoinette Finau, an emergency services dispatcher with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office who was on her way to work when the accident happened.



"The San Leandro Police Department offers our condolences to the family of the victim as well as the men and women of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office," said SLPD Lieutenant Jeffrey Walton, "This is a tragic loss of life and a painful reminder of the dangers of driving while impaired."