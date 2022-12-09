Alameda County reinstates masking mandate for jails, shelters, warming centers

OAKLAND -- A steady rise in COVID cases forced Alameda County health officials to reinstate a masking mandate Friday for long-term care facilities, jails, homeless shelters and warming centers.

On Thursday, the number of cases elevated the county from the CDC green status to the yellow tier requiring the mandates be issued.

"We have observed worsening increases in COVID-19 case reports and hospitalizations since October," said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. "Taking actions like masking and staying home when sick can prevent spreading illnesses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV and help protect our health care system from strain."

Health officials said that in alignment with state and CDC guidance, residents who are at risk for severe illness and their household members were recommended to wear a mask in crowded indoor public places.

As of December 8, the seven-day average case rate in the county is 21 cases per 100,000 residents and 149 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19.

According to the CDC's weekly update, 13.7% of Americans now live in communities now rated at "high" COVID-19 Community Levels, up from 4.9% of the population last week. An additional 38.1% of Americans are in "medium" areas and 48.2% are in "low" areas.

More than ten large counties with more than a million residents are now at this "high" tier: