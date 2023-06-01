Alameda County judge unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND – An Alameda County Superior Court judge escaped injury when he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in Oakland, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

Three male suspects wearing masks robbed Judge Kevin Murphy around 8:50 a.m. of his Rolex watch, car keys and wallet, among other belongings, at the Alco Park parking garage along 13th Street near Madison Street, sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Tya Modeste said.

Oakland police and sheriff's deputies are investigating. No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon, Modeste said.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.