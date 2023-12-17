Alameda County firefighters annual holiday toy drive underway

SAN LEANDRO -- The Alameda County Firefighters annual holiday toy drive is in full swing.

They've held numerous events so far and have collected around 5,000 toys, said fire engineer and program lead Markus Powell.

"We want to gather toys from within our community and make sure they get back out to our community," he said. "Whatever you bring into our stations, we make sure that they go to different nonprofits that distribute them right back into the community."

He's been involved with the toy drive for around 10 years.

"It only takes one thing to make a difference," he said.

He loves being on the giving side, especially because he knows what it's like to be on the other side.

"To be able to take those toys, give them to a small nonprofit and you see a line down the road of people. Honestly, I remember that because, when I was young, I was actually in one of those lines," he said. "We used to go the Salvation Army in Stockton and we'd get toys from there."

He's been able to make a difference while sharing his passion for his career with the community he is proud to serve.

"It's unbelievable. Unbelievable. It's like superpowers, honestly," Powell said. "It just takes one toy – one interaction – it can change a kid's life."

Powell said they will take toy donations through the end of the year.

"New, unwrapped toys are the best. But, honestly, the biggest thing – think of what a high school kid would need," he said. "I feel like sometimes they get missed because a lot of toys that come in are for young kids."