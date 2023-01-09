Alameda County firefighter accused of child porn possession

SAN LEANDRO – A firefighter with the Alameda County Fire Department was arrested over the weekend for allegedly possessing child pornography, authorities said Monday.

Charles "Chuck" Harris, who lives in Mariposa County, was taken into custody on Sunday in San Leandro, where he works as an Alameda County firefighter, officials said.

Harris, 42, was arrested on a Ramey warrant for possession and distribution of multiple files of child pornography and booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Charles "Chuck" Harris, a Mariposa County resident and firefighter with the Alameda County Fire Department, after his arrest on suspicion of child porn possession. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office

The investigation into Harris was prompted by tips generated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Authorities didn't release any other information about the case, only saying that Harris is on paid administrative leave per his collective bargaining agreement as an employee of the Alameda County Fire Department.

"These allegations, if proven true, are deeply concerning and undermine the public's trust in our public safety service," said San Leandro Mayor Juan Gonzalez. "We will work closely with our partner agencies to ensure that justice is served. Each day, our community places its trust in our public safety staff, and we absolutely understand the anger and disappointment caused by the arrest of a first responder."

Alameda County fire officials were not immediately available for comment on Monday.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, the Central California and Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces, and the FBI took Harris into custody on Sunday.