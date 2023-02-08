FEMA to open 2 Alameda County winter storm recovery centers

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- FEMA is set to open two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) Friday for Alameda County residents impacted by the wave of storms that kicked off the new year.

Each DRC, formed in partnership with Alameda County and Cal OES, will provide information and referrals for local, state and federal storm relief resources. The services will be available to homeowners, renters and business owners who suffered property damage.

The centers will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day from Friday Feb. 10 to Friday Feb. 24. Translation services will be available.

The two DRC locations are:

7001 Oakport Street (off 66th Avenue)

Oakland, CA 94621



4825 Gleason Drive, Dublin, CA 94568

Officials are encouraging anyone impacted to file insurance claims before applying for FEMA assistance.

For more information on California storm recovery services visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4683.