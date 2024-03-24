Alameda County DA declines to charge youth accused of killing teen brothers as adult

OAKLAND -- A suspect accused of killing two brothers at a birthday party in Oakland will remain in the juvenile court system, which means he would face a maximum of seven years in custody.

The victims' family is outraged by the Alameda County district attorney's decision, saying it's irresponsible and painful. They say that, a year and a half after the shooting, emotions are still raw for them and they miss the two brothers Angel and Jazy Sotelo Garcia.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm going crazy because I feel like I see them in the crowd," said Melani Garcia Macias, an older cousin of Angel and Jazy.

Garcia Macias says she was extremely close to the two boys and she said the killings tore apart the family.

"(The holidays don't) feel complete. We try but their absence is felt greatly," Garcia Macias said.

She said that while they're serving a life sentence of grief, the suspect will face very little punishment.

"The defendant has not been sentenced yet so seven years is the max that he can get. He could get one or he could get none," Garcia Macias said.

Garcia Macias said that, about ten days ago, District Attorney Pamela Price decided to keep the suspect in the juvenile court system.

The family had pleaded with Price to charge the suspect as an adult. Authorities said the suspect was 17 years old at the time of the crime. He's accused of killing 15-year-old Angel and 17-year-old Jazy Sotelo Garcia at a birthday party in Oakland in October of 2022. Gunfire also injured additional teenagers. Police said the brothers were innocent victims. They were students at Berkeley High.

"You cannot hold someone to the same standards when they're a teenager as you would an adult," said George Galvis, executive director of Dream Beyond Bars Action Fund.

He said he's personally met the suspect. He and his staff are working to help turn the young man's life around.

"Prisons are not the answer. The safest communities don't have the most police. They don't have the most prisons. They have the most resources," Galvis said.

Galvis and other Pamela Price supporters plan to hold a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. in front of Oakland's Rene C. Davidson Courthouse. They want to show the public they support Price's decision in this case and other cases involving minors. Price had promised not to charge juveniles as adults.

As for Garcia Macias, she's urging the public to contact and pressure Price to reverse her decision.

"There's nothing that anybody can do to bring back Angel and Jazy. They can help us heal, help us feel as though there has been justice and closure for our voids," Garcia Macias said.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to Price's office for a response. Her office said they cannot comment on cases involving minors.

Critics of Price have submitted signatures to recall the district attorney. The elections office plans to announce by mid-April if there are enough signatures to bring the recall before Alameda County voters.