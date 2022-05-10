Alameda considers basic income pilot program for vulnerable residents

ALAMEDA – City leaders in Alameda are expected to decide on launching a guaranteed basic income program aimed at helping the community's most vulnerable residents.

At the council's upcoming meeting on May 17, the council is scheduled to consider several options for the program, where recipients would receive a flat monthly cash payment without any strings attached.

"These programs are distinct from other financial assistance programs in that they are unconditional, unrestricted, and include regular payments for a period of time. This flexibility allows recipients to make their own spending decisions that best meet their basic needs," officials explained in a statement.

According to officials, money from the program would come from $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Nearly 100 communities across the nation have implemented a guaranteed basic income program, including several in the Bay Area. In neighboring Oakland, officials last year approved giving 600 families $500 a month in basic income for 18 months.

Meanwhile in Mountain View, 160 families will be selected for a basic income program that is expected to provide $500 a month for 12-24 months starting in May or June.

Perhaps the most notable example of a basic income program is in Stockton, where 125 people received $500 a month for two years. Researchers found program participants were able to pay off debt, find full-time jobs and reported lower levels of anxiety and depression.

If approved, the guaranteed basic income program would launch in spring or summer 2023.