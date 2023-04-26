Air District issues first Spare the Air Alert of 2023 for smog

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued its first Spare the Air Alert of 2023 for smog forecast on Thursday, April 27.

The light winds and hot temperatures expected across the Bay Area, particularly in inland areas, combined with motor vehicle exhaust will create elevated concentrations of ozone on Thursday, making air quality unhealthy, officials said.

"As temperatures heat up and our roadways become increasingly crowded, air quality is expected to be unhealthy," BAAQMD Executive Officer Dr. Philip Fine said in a press release. "This Spare the Air Alert highlights the need to reduce cars on our roadways and find alternatives to driving alone such as taking transit, working remotely, walking or biking."

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain. It can trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be undertaken only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

Real-time air-quality monitoring is available on the BAAQMD website. The Purple Air website also provides localize air-quality data.