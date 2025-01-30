AI-powered breast screening helps women detect breast cancer early

A casual stroll down San Francisco's Union Street in early January led 38-year-old Jenna Williams to a life-saving discovery.

Williams had noticed something unusual in her breast the day before, and while out for some fresh air, she stumbled upon Eve Wellness, a retail service offering rapid breast cancer screening using cutting-edge AI technology.

"I had just felt something suspicious on January 3rd. And on January 4th, I found this place. At the beginning of an insurance year, I would have paid probably more for to get a mammogram or some screening at a hospital, and there would have been delays," Williams said.

Unlike traditional mammograms, the screening at Eve Wellness uses 3-D ultrasound technology, providing the possibility of results within hours rather than days.

Though Williams was devastated to learn she had cancer at 38, she expressed relief at catching it early.

"Just because the general guidance is a mammogram at 40 doesn't mean you shouldn't push. It doesn't mean you shouldn't use other resources," Williams said.

Eve Wellness' FDA-approved AI technology captures up to 2,000 images per exam, which is particularly useful for women with dense breast tissue.

According to Dr. Ian Grady, a physician who supports the practice, the ultrasound method has several benefits.

"Ultrasound is nice because it does increase the number of cancers you can find and helps catch them earlier, reducing the stage of diagnosis. It's also relatively inexpensive compared to other technologies, and it doesn't require an IV line, it doesn't require compression," Grady explained.

The service has also attracted women like 30-year-old nurse Lindsey Ann Cummings, who sought peace of mind after her mother's recent breast cancer diagnosis. Cummings noted that many women avoid mammograms due to their discomfort or assume they are too young to need it.

"40 to 60% that are eligible are not showing up for their screenings because of the painful nature of the mammogram," Cummings said.

With Eve Wellness focusing on comfort and convenience, Cummings believes insurance providers should offer such services to women of all ages who express legitimate concerns.

"I think this should be common practice in medicine today," Cummings added.

For Williams, the quick screening may have saved her life. She says it has offered her a new outlook on her future.

"My daughter will graduate high school here soon, and I didn't want to miss that," Williams said.

For most women, the American Cancer Society recommends regular mammograms starting at age 40. However, for women with dense breast tissue or those at a higher risk of breast cancer, doctors may suggest additional screenings, such as 3-D mammograms, ultrasound, or MRI.

Ultrasound is often recommended as a supplemental tool for women with dense breasts, as it can detect cancers that mammograms might miss, but it is not a replacement for a mammogram.

As for Williams, thanks to AI technology, the lack of delay helped her expedite her diagnosis and treatment, enabling her to focus on her healing journey.