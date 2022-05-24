Aerosmith cancels several Las Vegas residency shows as Steven Tyler enters treatment program

Just weeks before returning to their Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith canceled their June and July shows. In a statement shared on Twitter Tuesday, the iconic rock band said lead singer Steven Tyler has entered a treatment program and would be unable to perform.

Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"As many of you know, our dear brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for years," the statement said. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to continue his health and recovery."

According to the Park MGM Las Vegas website, the band's first show at the Dolby Live theater was scheduled for June 17. The residency, titled "AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD," first opened in April 2019.

Now Aerosmith will resume their residency in September, the band's statement said.

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the band said.

Those who purchased tickets on Ticketmaster will receive full refunds, the statement added. If you purchased a ticket elsewhere, you are encouraged to contact the point of purchase for a refund or further information.

Tyler's Twitter account retweeted the statement but did not issue a separate statement.

According to the band's website, their next show will be on September 4 in Bangor, Maine. Four days later they will play at Boston's Fenway Park before heading back to their Las Vegas residency on September 14.