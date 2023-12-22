Adventist Health hospitals to again accept Blue Shield of California insurance

The Adventist Health hospital chain will once again accept Blue Shield of California insurance after pulling out of the network earlier this month.

The companies announced the decision in a joint news release Friday.

On Dec. 5, Adventist Health announced it had dropped Blue Shield of California patients effective Dec. 1 over what hospital officials said were 11 months of failed reimbursement rate talks.

Blue Shield had said it reached the limit of what it was willing to pay.

Terms of the new agreement weren't disclosed Friday.

The decision impacts 17 hospitals in California, including Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in Mendocino County, and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in San Joaquin County.