Adams, Thomas homer, Nationals beat Giants 11-6 behind Gray

SAN FRANCISCO -- Riley Adams and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched seven strong innings and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 11-6 on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Ildemaro Vargas went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

Michael Conforto and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered for San Francisco.

The Nationals roughed up Giants left-hander Sean Manaea for eight runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Manaea (1-2) walked three and struck out four.

Gray (3-5) allowed two runs and five hits, walking four and striking out three. The right-hander has permitted three runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts.

Washington has won six of its last nine games after starting the season 10-18.

Dominic Smith put the Nationals ahead with an RBI single in the second. Later in the inning, Adams hit a three-run homer to left field, his first of the season.

Washington added four more runs in the third, aided by J.D. Davis' fielding error at third base. Stone Garrett had a two-run single, followed by a two-run triple from Vargas to make it 8-0.

Wade got San Francisco on the board with an RBI groundout in the bottom half.

Joey Meneses responded with an RBI single in the fourth. Thomas added to the lead with a solo home run to left in the sixth.

Blake Sabol singled home a run in the bottom of the sixth. Conforto hit a two-run homer to right in the eighth to cut the lead to 10-4.

Vargas added an RBI double for the Nationals in the ninth. Wade hit a two-run homer to center in the bottom of the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 3B Jeimer Candelario left in the seventh, an inning after sliding awkwardly into second base on a double. He was checked by the training staff and initially remained in the game. ... LHP Patrick Corbin has a little soreness in his left forearm after getting hit by a 100 mph line drive Tuesday night, but is expected to make his next start Monday.

Giants: OF Austin Slater exited after the sixth inning with left hamstring tightness. Slater pulled up while running out a slow roller and grabbed the back of his leg before walking gingerly off the field. ... SS Brandon Crawford (strained right calf) ran the bases before the game and could return from the injured list in the coming days. ... LHP Alex Wood (strained left hamstring) could rejoin the rotation Friday or make a second rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento. Wood threw 46 pitches in a rehab outing Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) in 3 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Return home for a four-game series against the New York Mets beginning Friday night. Neither team had listed a starting pitcher.

Giants: Open a four-game series in Arizona on Thursday night. San Francisco had not announced a starting pitcher. LHP Tommy Henry (1-0, 5.17 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Diamondbacks.

