San Francisco doom band Acid King celebrates new album at Great American

SAN FRANCISCO -- Celebrated San Francisco doom metal outfit Acid King plays its first hometown show since 2019, performing tunes from their latest effort Beyond Vision in a special quartet line-up at the Great American Music Hall Saturday night with support from rising LA metal outfit Early Moods and violin-powered psych band Spirit Mother.

Formed in 1993 by lead singer and guitarist Lori Joseph, drummer Joey Osborne and bassist Peter Lucas (the first in a long string of rotating bassists), the power trio became one of the stalwart acts of the San Francisco metal scene. Recording an EP and its debut album for the Sympathy for the Record Industry label, the group eventually moved on to Frank Kozik's local Man's Ruin imprint later in the decade.

The band would refine its lumbering, hypnotic riff magic to new heights on the rumbling 1999 opus Busse Woods for Man's Ruin. Named after a forest area outside Chicago where delinquent kids would hang out, deal drugs and listen to music when Joseph was a teen, the album would later be reissued by Small Stone Records in 2004 with bonus tracks prior to the imprint releasing their follow-up III the next year. Acid King would go on hiatus for a time following that effort, but invitations to perform at European festivals prodded the band back into activity. With Scorched Earth Policy guitarist Mark Lamb joining the band on bass, the trio began playing regular local shows and gradually got together songs for a new album.

In 2015, Acid King issued what some called the band's crowning achievement with the trio's first new album in a decade, Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere on Svart Records. Adding psychedelic atmospheres to their signature monolithic riffs, songs like "Silent Pictures" and "Coming Down from Outer Space" take the listener on an interstellar journey unlike anything Acid King has produced in the past. The trio's line-up went through another transition in 2017 with the return of bassist Rafa Martinez (who also plays in acclaimed metal duo Black Cobra) and the addition of drummer Bil Bowman (a member of like-minded outfit Hornss).

The band would maintain its high level of crushing intensity live with a variety of festival appearances on both sides of the Atlantic including the Austin Terror Fest, the Up in Smoke Festival 2018 in Switzerland, the Treefort Music Festival in Boise, Idaho, the Northwest Hesh Fest in Portland, and an appearance at Levitation 2019 in Austin, TX. The group would also embark on one of its most extensive U.S. tours in ages that year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Busse Woods that was reissued by RidingEasy Records with new mastering and new cover artwork. Last year would also see the release of the band's first live album, a document of their set performed at the 2011 edition of the Roadburn Festival.

What started out as a pandemic collaboration and one-off contribution to Blues Funeral Recordings project that was not originally intended to be the next Acid King album gradually evolved into the band's latest cosmic salvo of hefty riffs and heady atmospherics. Teaming with Black Cobra guitarist/vocalist Jason Landrian and bassist and keyboardist Bryce Shelton (Badr Vogu, Nik Turner's Hawkwind) and drummer Jason Willer (Charger, Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine), what started out as experimental sessions would become the first ever quartet line-up of Acid King that tracked the band's most cinematic album yet entitled Beyond Vision. Taking the listener on an interstellar sonic voyage that picks up where Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere left off, the conceptual effort introduces synthesizers to the band arsenal, melding the Joseph's crushing riffs with ambient drones inspired in part by science fiction and space travel (including the soundtracks to 2001: A Space Odyssey and Matt Morton's vintage synth music for the recent Apollo 11 documentary).

While latest trio formation with Joseph joined by Shelton and Willer as her rhythm section will be playing a string of European dates in Augustas well as a pair of September festival appearances in Sao Paolo, Brazil (for Setembro Negro) and Ripplefest Texas in Austin, a celebration of all things stoner rock organized by Bay Area record label Ripple Music, , for this show at the Great American Music Hall Saturday night, the band will play the new album in its entirety with the same quartet line-up featuring Landrian. The SF performance is one of only three West Coast dates for this version of the band playing Beyond Vision in full.

Supporting Acid King for the show is rising SoCal doom outfit Early Moods. Founded in Los Angeles 2015 by guitarist Eddie Andrade and vocalist/keyboardist Alberto Alcaraz -- the two friends have been playing in bands since they were teenagers -- the group came together with the aim of combining classic doom inspired by Sabbath, Pentagram and Trouble with more traditional British metal from the late '70s and early '80s. Rounded out by drummer Chris Flores, lead guitarist Oscar Hernandez and bassist Elix Feliciano, the quintet began developing their high energy, heavy sound and quickly found a place in the thriving LA underground metal scene.

Demo recordings would lead the band to be signed to German label Dying Victims Productions, which put out their debut EP Spellbound in April of 2020. While the recording earned the band solid reviews for its old-school riffs and hook-heavy vocal melodies, Early Moods were unable to capitalize on the reception by touring because of the COVID pandemic. Instead, the group continued to write songs and eventually was able to return to live performances, building up their following in Los Angeles.

The band would end up getting signed to Rising Easy and returned to the studio in the fall and winter of 2021, recording their first full-length album in downtown LA with help from Carlos Cruz (best known for playing drums in Warbringer and Power Trip). Mixing the gallop of tunes like propulsive album opener "Return to Salem's Gates" and "Defy Thy Name" with more traditional doom dirges "Damnation" and "Funeral Macabre," Early Moods delivers a compelling collection of songs that will go a long way in establishing the quintet as a band to watch. Their newfound clout through Riding Easy also led Early Moods to playing not one but two well-received sets at acclaimed metal fest Psycho Las Vegas last year.

The band headlined Eli's last November, delivering an electrifying set of tunes drawn from the album that had the audience buzzing with excitement afterwards. Psychedelic rock outfit Spirit Mother opens the show. The moody Long Beach-based outfit explores a sometimes languid and experimental approach to heavy sounds. The power trio of bassist/singer Armand Lance, drummer Landon Cisneros and guitarist Sean McCormick are joined by classically trained violinist and vocalist Sarah Jane "SJ" Long.

While the band has only put out one full-length -- Space Cadets, issued in 2020 right before the pandemic hit -- Spirit Mother's compelling combination of ominous atmospherics, punchy riffs and tandem melodic vocals by Long and Lance has made a name for the foursome as one of the more unique groups on the SoCal stoner/psych scene.

They were one of the younger acts to be included as part of the Giant Rock Records' pandemic concert recording series Live in the Mojave Desert that included such established greats as Earthless, Nebula and all-star trio Stoner releasing live albums and blu-rays of their performances among the Mojave's majestic rock formations after their sets were livestreamed for quarantined fans. More recently, the group added second violinist/vocalist Camille Getz.

Acid King with Early Moods and Spirit Mother

Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. $20-$25

Great American Music Hall