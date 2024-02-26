Prosecutors won't seek death penalty against accused Davis killer Carlos Dominguez

Latest on suspected Davis serial stabber Monday court appearance Latest on suspected Davis serial stabber Monday court appearance 02:45

WOODLAND – The preliminary hearing begins this week for the former UC Davis student accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree last April.

Carlos Dominguez is accused of killing two people, 50-year-old David Breaux and 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, and injuring a third person, Kimberlee Guillory.

Monday, prosecutors will begin laying out evidence for the judge to decide if there is enough for Dominguez to stand trial.

Carlos Dominguez in court on Monday. Renée C. Byer, The Sacramento Bee/Pool

In a statement from the district attorney's office on Monday, prosecutors said they won't be seeking the death penalty.

Back in late December 2023, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced that Dominguez had been restored to competency, allowing the trial to continue. Proceedings had been put on hold in June after a doctor determined Dominguez wasn't competent to stand trial, revealing that the accused killer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Dominguez is being held at the Yolo County Jail and is ineligible for bail.

Breaux would have celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday. A table offering free Boston cream pie has been set up at the Compassion Corner in downtown Davis where Breaux would often be seen.

The hearing is expected to last three days.