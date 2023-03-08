Acclaimed all-female Black Sabbath tribute band tours Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Los Angeles-based all-female Sabbath cover act Black Sabbitch brings their uncanny recreation of the British heavy metal pioneers to Bay Area for multiple shows this weekend.

Founded over a decade ago, the group is one of those rare cover bands like the Australian Pink Floyd Show or Canadian Genesis tribute the Musical Box that has received the full endorsement of the band they celebrate. Playing remarkably accurate renditions of hits and deep album cuts by the Birmingham metal greats, Black Sabbitch ably replicate the swing and heft that made the original songs so influential while touching on some material that Sabbath never revisited during their modern-era reunion tours that began during the late '90s.

The quartet featuring singer Alice Austin, guitarist Emily Burton, bassist Melanie Makaiwi and drummer Angie Scarpa has established itself as one of the premiere tribute bands in Los Angeles, regularly selling out small theaters. Black Sabbitch has built enough of a following to mount successful tours of the UK as well as being invited to perform at noted festivals including Psycho Las Vegas, Dave Grohl's revival of Cal Jam and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's first edition of Ozzfiesta.

The band returns to the Bay Area this weekend for its most extensive run of local shows yet this weekend. Kicking off with a Thursday night show at the Ritz in San Jose, Black Sabbitch comes back to the Ivy Room Friday night to play two full sets of Sabbath classics. On Saturday, the show moves up to Sacramento for a performance at Old Ironsides before returning to the Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco Sunday for an afternoon BBQ show that will also include an opening set by Womanowar, a mostly female tribute to over-the-top New York metal heroes Manowar that includes current and former members of Psychic Hit, Vorlust, SF Sabbath tribute group Bobb Saggeth and Molten.

Black Sabbitch

Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m. $17-$20

The Ritz



Friday, March 10, 8:30 p.m. $15

The Ivy Room



Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m. $15

Old Ironsides



Sunday, March 12, 3 p.m. $15-$18

The Bottom of the Hill

