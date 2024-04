ABBA, Blondie, The Notorious B.I.G. among 2024's additions to National Recording Registry

2024 additions to the National Recording Registry ABBA, Blondie and the Notorious B.I.G. among additions to National Recording Registy 01:06

ABBA, Biggie, Blondie and Rudolph are entering America's audio canon. New inductees into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress include ABBA's 1976 album "Arrival," The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 album "Ready to Die," Blondie's 1978 breakthrough "Parallel Lines" and Gene Autry's 1949 version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced the 25 new titles in the class of 2024 on Tuesday, saying in a statement that they are "worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage."

"Arrival" was the disco-tinged fourth album from the Swedish supergroup ABBA, and included their hits "Dancing Queen," "Money, Money, Money" and "Fernando."

In 2021, CBS News correspondent Seth Doane asked members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus what they thought are the ingredients for a good pop song.

"I think a pop song should have something that you don't expect it to have," Andersson replied. "You recognize it when you hear it."

Ulvaeus added, "Simple, yet very innocent."

From left, ABBA members Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus pose for a picture in 1974 in Stockholm after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Waterloo." Olle Lindeborg/AFP via Getty Images

Blondie and singer Deborah Harry had their commercial breakthrough with "Parallel Lines," an album with a famous striped black-and-white cover that featured "Heart of Glass." It's joined this year by another new wave classic from the same year, the self-titled debut album by the Cars.

The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 album "Ready to Die" featuring "Juicy" and "Big Poppa," the only album released during his life, headlines hip-hop entries that also include "La-Di-Da-Di" — Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's 1985 single.

Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, rolls a cigar outside his mother's house in Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 18, 1995. Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Puerto Rican singer Héctor Lavoe's signature song, 1978's "El Cantante," written by Ruben Blades, will enter the registry, along with Mexican singer Juan Gabriel's 1990 tribute to his mother, "Amor Eterno."

Other titles deemed to be among "the defining sounds of the nation's history and culture" are Jefferson Airplane's 1967 album "Surrealistic Pillow," Green Day's 1994 album "Dookie" and the Chicks' 1998 "Wide Open Spaces."

Lily Tomlin's 1971 album of sketches "This Is a Recording" is the only comedy and the only non-musical recording on this year's list.

Autry, the singing cowboy who was among America's biggest stars in the mid-20th century, recorded the definitive version of "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer." Last year a newer holiday perennial, Mariah Carey's, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," joined the registry, which now has 650 titles.

"Rocket '88'" by Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats, the 1951 single that some argue was the first rock 'n' roll song, is also on the list.

Career-defining singles from several canonical artists are also entering the registry, including "Chances Are," from Johnny Mathis, "Don't Worry, Be Happy" from Bobby McFerrin," "The Tennessee Waltz" from Patti Page and "Ain't No Sunshine" from Bill Withers.