18-year-old suspect in assault, robbery of elderly Asian woman in San Francisco facing felony charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a brutal assault and robbery of an elderly woman in the lobby of her San Francisco home which involved three other suspects who are middle-school-aged.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office filed felony charges against Oakland resident Darryl Moore for the attack on an Asian woman identified as Mrs. Ren on July 31. Police said three other juveniles, ages 14, 13, and 11 were also involved in the attack on Mrs. Ren.

Police arrested Moore along with the 13-year-old and 11-year-old suspects in Milpitas on unrelated charges on August 10; the 14-year-old remained at large. The DA's office said the 11-year-old will not be charged because of his age.

The attack on Mrs. Ren inside the lobby of her building in the 100 block of Francisco Street happened at around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, the victim told them that she was standing in front of a building when she was approached by four suspects who began talking to her.

Due to a language barrier, the victim did not know what the suspects were saying. When the victim turned to enter the lobby of the building, the suspects were able to gain access to the building and followed her in. Police said while inside the building, the four attacked Mrs. Ren, beating her and kicking her in the head before stealing her property and fleeing.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The brutal attack on Mrs. Ren was disturbing and heartbreaking," said Jenkins in a prepared statement. "Attacks on vulnerable elders are unacceptable. We will hold the perpetrators accountable and do everything in our power to stop the violence and restore a sense of safety to the community."

Moore was charged with felony elder abuse, robbery, burglary, assault and false imprisonment. The DA's office said juveniles in connection to the case would go through the Juvenile Justice Center, where the proceedings are confidential.

The DA's office also filed a detention motion to keep Moore in custody pending trial because of the violent nature of the crime and a criminal restraining order.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at: 1-415-575-4444 or text a message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

"I think everybody standing here is probably shocked that we've got young children involved in these types of vicious assaults," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday during a briefing with officials from the city, police department and local Asian community organizations.

Jenkins and San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott declined to state either way whether the attack would be prosecuted as a hate crime.

Jenkins noted hate crime charges often require proof of the attacker or attackers uttering a slur or other bigoted language or having a history of public making hate-filled statements such as on social media.

The building's security camera footage showing the attack, which has been published online, does not include sound.

"We will base our decisions off of what evidence is in front of us and we will continue to pursue other avenues of investigation to see what else we can find," Jenkins said.

Only Moore is expected to be tried as an adult while the two teenagers will proceed through the juvenile detention system, according to Jenkins.

"We have to do better as a society," Scott said. "The criminal justice system can do what it can do, but this is as much of a community issue as anything else. And as a community, we got to do better."

