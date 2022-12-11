8 big rigs engulfed in flames in West Oakland

OAKLAND -- Eight big rig cabs, parked in a lot near the Port of Oakland, were engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, sending a large plume of smoke skyward that was visible for miles.

The Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt told KPIX in an email that his agency got calls reporting a vehicle blaze in the area of 14th and Maritime at around 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed multiple trucks with no trailers ablaze. Immediately the crews began to extinguish the fire. Three engine companies responded.

The blaze was extinguished and placed under control at 8:56 a.m.

No injuries were reported, The cause remains under investigation.