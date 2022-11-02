73-year-old killed in attack in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 73-year-old person was killed in an attack on multiple people at a San Francisco store Tuesday morning, police said.

The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries.

The victims directed officers to the suspect, who was arrested at the scene. He was not identified.

Officers rendered aid to the severely injured victim, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Medical personnel arrived but the victim died at the scene, police said. Other victims were treated at the scene.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the attack or a motive. The department said further details will be released when they are available.

People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.