70-year-old San Francisco man fatally struck by dump truck identified

Calls for increased pedestrian safety after man struck by dump truck in San Francisco

A man fatally struck by a by a dump truck earlier this week in the Cole Valley/Parnassus Heights neighborhood has been identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner identified the pedestrian as 70-year-old San Francisco resident Jose Chow.

A tent covers the location of a pedestrian killed by a dump truck at Stanyan Street and Parnassus Avenue in San Francisco, Oct. 22, 2024. KPIX

San Francisco police said officers responded at about 8:44 a.m. to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street. Officers found a man suffering from injuries and provided first aid while medics arrived. Police said despite the life-saving efforts by officers and medics, the man died at the scene.

A dump truck was stopped at the scene a few feet away from the pedestrian and within a police yellow tape cordon. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to speak with investigators and that neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco held a vigil for Chow on Tuesday evening to call for more street safety measures to be implemented in the city.

"Our leaders should be prioritizing this, should be putting the resources and the importance on this, because I just talked to so many neighbors and they are so upset. They are like, 'That could have been me,"" WalkSF executive director Jodie Medeiros told CBS News Bay Area at the vigil.

Chow is the 20th pedestrian to die in a collision in San Francisco this year, already surpassing the 18 pedestrian deaths in all of 2023, according to Walk SF.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411 and begin the message with SFPD.