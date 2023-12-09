7-Eleven security guard shot dead in Oakland Friday night

OAKLAND -- A security guard working inside an Oakland 7-Eleven was killed Friday night during a robbery.

It happened at 2350 Harrison Street, just a block from Lake Merritt, in the Adams Point Neighborhood.

It was the second killing at a 7-Eleven store in less than a week.

A young woman who collapsed on the sidewalk in front of the store said the security guard was her father, 59-year-old James Johnson. She went by the name Snow.

Security guard James Johnson was shot dead at an Oakland 7-Eleven on Friday. Family Photo

"He was protecting the family at 7-Eleven, 'cause I know how my father is. He would do that for anyone he cared and loved," Snow said tearfully.

Police say that, just after 10 p.m., someone shot Johnson inside the store as he tried to stop a person from taking merchandise.

He died at the scene.

Snow said her father worked at the 7-Eleven for about two years. He lived in a building right behind the market.

She and longtime customers described Johnson as a protector and a kind man.

"He was a great man. He was a very great man. He was one of those guys who would give you anything if you needed anything," Snow said.

"James is a good person. Good for the community and this guy helped everybody and took care of everybody here," said a customer named Joseph Silva.

"He was a nice man, a giant man, pretty tall. He would talk to everyone came in," said customer Brian Wolcott.

Criminals have repeatedly targeted 7-Eleven stores in Oakland.

On Monday, investigators said someone shot and killed a man pumping gas outside the store at International Boulevard and 5th Avenue.

Two weeks ago, witnesses said eight gunmen, some with extended magazines, robbed a Core Mark cigarette delivery driver and a security guard in front of the Grand Avenue 7-Eleven.

And, in September, a gunman robbed the MacArthur Boulevard 7-Eleven, taking cash and cigarettes.

"Oakland is dangerous right now. Things need to change," Silva said.

Snow said her mother, Julie Johnson, died 10 months ago. She has few family members left. She wants justice for her father.

"She died four days before my birthday and I just found out from my little brother that my dad died," Snow said.

Investigators have surveillance footage of the shooting but have made no arrests so far. Police did not release any suspect information.

Police said they have responded to more than 110 homicides in the city so far this year.