3 suspects arrested following 7-Eleven robberies Redwood City

Three men were arrested after they allegedly committed a series of robberies of convenience stores in Redwood City early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Redwood City Police Department said that around 1 a.m. Tuesday, its officers were alerted to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store at Fifth Avenue and Bay Road. A victim described three people, who reportedly went inside a store. One of them brandished a revolver and they robbed the business. They fled in a vehicle in the direction of southbound Bay Road.

As officers investigated this, police learned of another robbery around 1:20 a.m. at another 7-Eleven at 400 El Camino Real. A victim described the suspects, who matched the description from the earlier robbery.

"A San Mateo Police Department dispatcher heard the earlier officer safety broadcast and searched available databases for similar crimes. The dispatcher located a bulletin for a robbery from Martinez PD from several days prior. The suspect descriptions and modus operandi matched the Redwood City robberies," Redwood City police said.

"The Martinez PD bulletin included a vehicle description and license plate number. The SMPD dispatcher entered the license plate from the bulletin into the Flock Automated License Plate Reader system and got a hit from the recently installed Redwood City ALPR system. The dispatcher notified our dispatchers of the connection."

Around 1:40 a.m., an officer spotted three people, matching the suspects' descriptions, behind a Denny's restaurant at Broadway and Woodside Road in Redwood City. All three were wearing ski masks and moving towards the front of the restaurant, allegedly about to commit another robbery. But as officers began to respond, the suspects saw police and fled on foot in different directions.

Police said one of the suspects was quickly caught and a firearm was recovered under a dumpster near where he was nabbed. Another suspect was taken into custody several blocks away. where officers also found a discarded firearm.

Around 2:30 a.m., a San Mateo County Sheriff's deputy found the suspect vehicle in the 900 block of Charter Street in Redwood City. Law enforcers converged on the area and the third suspect was found hiding in the back of the vehicle. He was arrested and officers recovered a third firearm from the car.

The suspects, identified as 23-year-old Jeremiah Patton of San Francisco, 30-year-old Wesley Michael of Vallejo, and 19-year-old Anderson David of Fairfield, were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of armed robbery and various gun crimes.