5 UC Santa Cruz students, university employee injured in horrific campus bus crash

Officials at UC Santa Cruz confirmed Wednesday morning that a bus crash Tuesday evening injured five students and a university worker, leaving two in critical condition.

First responders at the scene of a crash involving a UC Santa Cruz bus, Dec. 12, 2023. Alekz Londos

The collision reportedly happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Coolidge Road near the main entrance to the campus when the bus leaving the campus apparently lost control, plowing into one of the historic lime kilns by the entrance.

"We are deeply heartbroken to share that five students and an employee were injured last night in a UC Santa Cruz bus collision near the main entrance," read the statement from Chancellor Cynthia Larive and Campus Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Lori Kletzer.

According to school officials, two people were hospitalized with critical injuries, while four others received care for moderate to minor injuries. The statement did not specify who suffered the more serious injuries.

The statement said medical personnel immediately responded to the crash to provide treatment to the injured. Officials did not say there were any other vehicles involved and reports indicated the bus was the only vehicle involved. The UC Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating but has not provided any information regarding the collision so far.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with our students and our employee, and all of their families and friends during this difficult time," the statement said. "We are working to provide support for those affected by this collision and hoping for a complete recovery."

The statement also said the collision damaged the lime kiln and there could be structural issues related to the incident. Students and faculty are being asked to avoid the area for their own safety. The school also said it would provide support to the entire campus community as finals week continues.