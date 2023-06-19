5 teens arrested following armed robbery, police chase along Peninsula

SAN BRUNO -- San Bruno police arrested five teens from the Central Valley on suspicion of armed robbery Sunday after an hour-long chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

At about 10:45 p.m., a person called police to report that they'd been robbed of their wallet on the 600 block of Huntington Avenue by a suspect who also allegedly threatened to shoot them, according to police.

The suspect fled in a gray four-door Acura sedan that also held the other four teens.

A few minutes later, a San Bruno officer spotted the car and tried to pull it over, but the suspects fled, leading officers on an hour-long chase of about 50 miles, according to police.

They were arrested in the 300 block of Lang Road in Burlingame, which is a cul-de-sac.

Suspects of June 18,, 2023 armed robbery in San Bruno, Calif., surrender to police in Burlingame after a 50-mile pursuit. San Bruno Police Department

One was arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

The suspects are two Lodi men, ages 18 and 19, a 19-year-old Patterson woman, a 17-year-old Tracy girl and a 16-year-old Patterson girl, according to police.

The adults were booked into the San Mateo County Jail and the juveniles were booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of robbery, evading, criminal conspiracy and resisting arrest, police said.

Officers from San Mateo, Burlingame, Daly City, South San Francisco, and the California Highway Patrol helped in the pursuit and arrest.