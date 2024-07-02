5-month-old baby stops breathing, dies at Stanford campus apartment

A baby was announced dead Monday afternoon after officials attempted to resuscitate the child that morning on the Stanford University campus.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Stanford University Department of Public Safety notified the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office that a 5-month-old infant was not breathing at an apartment along Barnes Court on the university's campus, sheriff's officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders attempted to resuscitate the child, but the baby ended up being transported to a hospital. The baby was pronounced deceased one hour later at about 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office added.

A preliminary investigation determined there was no foul play in the case and suggested the baby's death was an accident, sheriff's officials said.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office was not immediately available to comment further on the baby's death.