5 minors nabbed for vandalism at Pleasant Hill parks

PLEASANT HILL – Police in Pleasant Hill have referred five minors to Contra Costa County juvenile probation for community service and restitution following incidents of graffiti and damage to playground equipment during recent months.

Police said they identified the suspects with the help of Pleasant Hill Middle School.

Vandalized play structure at a Pleasant Hill park. Pleasant Hill Police Department

The vandalism and graffiti at Pleasant Oaks Park and Sherman Acres Park has cost the city more than $15,000 to repair, police said.

The city has installed live feed/monitored surveillance cameras and police will continue monitoring the parks. Police ask anyone who witnesses a crime or suspicious circumstances to call (925) 288-4600 for non-emergencies or 911 for urgent issues. All other park-related questions can be directed to the Pleasant Hill Recreation & Park District at (925) 682-0896.

Police also say there has been excessive "hanging out" by juveniles at PHMS before and after school and ask parents to monitor their children when they're not attending class at the school.