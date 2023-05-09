5 injured in San Francisco high rise fire sparked by lithium-ion battery

SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-alarm fire ignited by a lithium-ion battery injured five residents of a San Francisco high-rise early Tuesday morning and sent dozens of others scrambling for safety.

San Francisco fire officials said crews responded to 911 calls reporting smoke and fire around 1:04 a.m. at the high rise 6 Locksley Ave in the city's Sunset District.

"We had heavy fire coming from the second story rear window," said San Francisco Fire Capt Jonathan Baxter.

Here's the footage without the SMS compression pic.twitter.com/vprAb3RXej — Ryan Malabed (@ryanmalabed) May 9, 2023

Upon arrival, crews immediately deployed ladder trucks to pluck trapped residents from the balconies.

Five residents suffered injuries with three transported to local hospitals. Fire officials said all three were expected to recover.

"Two individuals jumped from the second floor with multiple others being rescued," Baxter said.

Also Read: Rising number of lithium battery incidents on airplanes worry pilots, flight attendants

Fire officials said the blaze was ignited by a lithium-ion battery.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight people who were displaced by the fire, which damaged two units in the building.