Watch CBS News
Crime

5 arrested, stolen instruments recovered in Santa Rosa music co-op burglary

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:38

SANTA ROSA -- Five suspects were in custody, illegal weapons have been seized and stole instruments recovered in a burglary at Santa Rosa's Musicians Co-op.

Santa Rosa police said the  burglary took place on Feb. 3rd. The owner arrived at the co-op in the morning and discovered the co-op had been burglarized and more than $30,000 worth of instruments and equipment had been stolen.

No suspects were initially identified, but the co-op owner discovered that some of the stolen items were being sold online on Feb. 17th.

Detectives followed up, identifying a suspect and some of the stolen items in nearby Petaluma. Later that day, detectives contacted and arrested Jarred Esquiro, a 35-year-old male from San Rafael. 

Esquiro was in possession of several instruments and music equipment stolen during the burglary. More stolen property from the co-op burglary and additional evidence about other suspects was located during a search of his home.

On February 21, detectives executed a search warrant at a local motel in the 3100 block of Cleveland Ave., after identifying two other burglary suspects.

During the search, detectives contacted Corey Crabtree, a 37-year-old female from Santa Rosa, and Jeremiah Gasaiwai, a 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident. 

Additional stolen property and evidence from the burglary was located. Both were taken into custody.

Detectives then served a search warrant at Gasaiwai's Santa Rosa home, locating more stolen property  from the co-op burglary.

Through the investigations, detectives also learned about another suspect who was in possession of more of the stolen property from the burglary.

Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 7700 block of Camino Colegio, in Rohnert Park. There they contacted Banessa Soto-Hernandez a 36-year-old Rohnert Park resident and her roommate, Robert Sheehan II a 56-year-old Rohnert Park resident.

After additional stolen property was discovered, they were detained.

The five were being held on: 

Esquiro was booked into county jail for 2 counts of possession of stolen property, felony possession of a Dirk or Dagger and violation of probation.

Crabtree was arrested and booked into county jail for felony burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony crime, misdemeanor possession of control substance paraphernalia.

Gasaiwai was arrested and booked into jail for felony burglary, felony conspiracy to commit a felony crime, felony possession of stolen property and felony convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Soto-Hernandez was arrested and booked into county jail for felony burglary, felony conspiracy to commit a felony crime and felony possession of stolen property.

Sheehan II was arrested and booked into county jail for felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a control substance & a firearm,  possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (ghost gun).

 Detectives were able to locate more than half of the stolen property, seize narcotics, and seize 5 firearms.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.