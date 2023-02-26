5 arrested, stolen instruments recovered in Santa Rosa music co-op burglary

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SANTA ROSA -- Five suspects were in custody, illegal weapons have been seized and stole instruments recovered in a burglary at Santa Rosa's Musicians Co-op.

Santa Rosa police said the burglary took place on Feb. 3rd. The owner arrived at the co-op in the morning and discovered the co-op had been burglarized and more than $30,000 worth of instruments and equipment had been stolen.

No suspects were initially identified, but the co-op owner discovered that some of the stolen items were being sold online on Feb. 17th.

Detectives followed up, identifying a suspect and some of the stolen items in nearby Petaluma. Later that day, detectives contacted and arrested Jarred Esquiro, a 35-year-old male from San Rafael.

Esquiro was in possession of several instruments and music equipment stolen during the burglary. More stolen property from the co-op burglary and additional evidence about other suspects was located during a search of his home.

On February 21, detectives executed a search warrant at a local motel in the 3100 block of Cleveland Ave., after identifying two other burglary suspects.

During the search, detectives contacted Corey Crabtree, a 37-year-old female from Santa Rosa, and Jeremiah Gasaiwai, a 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident.

Additional stolen property and evidence from the burglary was located. Both were taken into custody.

Detectives then served a search warrant at Gasaiwai's Santa Rosa home, locating more stolen property from the co-op burglary.

Through the investigations, detectives also learned about another suspect who was in possession of more of the stolen property from the burglary.

Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 7700 block of Camino Colegio, in Rohnert Park. There they contacted Banessa Soto-Hernandez a 36-year-old Rohnert Park resident and her roommate, Robert Sheehan II a 56-year-old Rohnert Park resident.

After additional stolen property was discovered, they were detained.

The five were being held on:

Esquiro was booked into county jail for 2 counts of possession of stolen property, felony possession of a Dirk or Dagger and violation of probation.

Crabtree was arrested and booked into county jail for felony burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony crime, misdemeanor possession of control substance paraphernalia.

Gasaiwai was arrested and booked into jail for felony burglary, felony conspiracy to commit a felony crime, felony possession of stolen property and felony convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Soto-Hernandez was arrested and booked into county jail for felony burglary, felony conspiracy to commit a felony crime and felony possession of stolen property.

Sheehan II was arrested and booked into county jail for felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a control substance & a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (ghost gun).

Detectives were able to locate more than half of the stolen property, seize narcotics, and seize 5 firearms.