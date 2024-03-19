5 arrested after high-speed CHP pursuit from Hayward to San Francisco and back in stolen Corvette

Officers with the Hayward California Highway Patrol office worked with multiple law enforcement agencies early Sunday to arrest five suspects who led authorities on a wild chase across the Bay Area involving two vehicles, including a stolen Corvette.

Hayward Area CHP is a member of the Regional Side Show Enforcement Team (RESET). RESET is a collaborative effort between the CHP, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Hayward PD, and San Leandro PD, that focuses on combating street racing, reckless driving, sideshows, and other unlawful behavior.

According to a Facebook post by the CHP Hayward account, early Sunday morning officers with the Hayward area CHP's Regional Side Show Enforcement Team (RESET) spotted a white Dodge Charger traveling at speeds over 130 miles per hour on I-880 near Hesperian Blvd. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office air unit was able to find and track the vehicle as it exited on Tennyson Rd., but CHP units that tried to stop the Charger were thwarted when the vehicle fled onto I-880.

The sheriff's helicopter continued to track the vehicle as it drove at high speeds through Oakland and across the Bay Bridge into San Francisco. Once in San Francisco, the occupants of the Charger were seen throwing a handgun out of the window of the vehicle onto the sidewalk. A short time later, three occupants exited the Charger and got into a Chevrolet C7 Stingray Corvette that was later determined to be stolen. Authorities again tried to stop suspect vehicle, but the Corvette fled at speeds over 160 miles per hour traveling south on US-101 towards Redwood City.

The Alameda County Sheriff's helicopter continued to track the vehicle as the suspects traveled back towards Hayward. With assistance from the helicopter, CHP units were able to deploy a spike strip in an attempt to stop the Corvette, deflating the vehicles tires as it vehicle exited the freeway onto Eden Landing Rd.

Infra-red video shared by CHP shows five suspects exiting the vehicle as they abandoned the Corvette and ran on foot into the marshlands near the San Francisco Bay Trail. CHP were eventually able to apprehend all five suspects with help from Alameda County Sheriff's Office K-9 units, drone team and air unit as well as Hayward police officers. The Corvette and the Glock pistol were both determined to be stolen. Authorities did not detail what charges the suspects were facing after their arrest, but noted that the stolen Corvette and the handgun thrown from the Charger -- a stolen Glock -- were recovered and the Charger was impounded for 30 days.