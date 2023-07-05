July 4 celebration is biggest party of the year in Corte Madera, Larkspur

MARIN COUNTY – As communities across the Bay Area celebrate the 4th of July, for people in Corte Madera and Larkspur, it's the biggest party of the year.

"About 10 years ago, we figured we give our friends a taste of a traditional American Fourth of July with the parade and a barbecue," said Scott Sasser.

We got invited to enjoy this party with Scott and Valeria Sasser. They've lived in the Corte Madera-Larkspur area for over 25 years, since Valeria moved to the U.S. from Brazil.

"This is the highlight of our year in this community, with our friends. Here we have people from all sides of the game, and we are just one, celebrating the Fourth of July," said Valeria Sasser.

They were just one of the thousands who lined the streets along downtown Larkspur, from Magnolia Avenue to Corte Madera Town Center, to witness the lively Independence Day parade.

Among the crowd, Paul Marmaro and his dog Kona, who have been attending the parade since 2013, when he moved here from Florida.

"It's a whole different atmosphere out here. I'm just excited and happy to be here. I feel elevated. I was actually in the parade twice with my dog, representing another company locally. So it's fun to be watching it and been in it," Marmaro told KPIX.

Marmaro said that we need more opportunities to come together as a community and celebrate what America truly stands for.

"Fourth of July is an All-American thing. It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat or Independent, it doesn't matter. We're all here to celebrate being in this amazing country. The United States of America, in my opinion, is the best country in the world," Marmaro explained.

A sentiment shared by Scott and Valeria's guests, who, after the parade, kept the party going.

"There is no difference here. Nobody talks about what brings them apart, but what they are together. So here is a togetherness celebration," said Valeria.

"And this is probably the one day of the year where we put our differences aside, and we celebrate the most important thing is. And that's having our independence...our freedoms that we enjoy. And this is the reason why," explained Scott.