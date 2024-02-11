Watch CBS News
Business

49ers Super Bowl appearance a boon for Bay Area sports bars

By Da Lin

/ CBS San Francisco

49ers Super Bowl appearance giving Bay Area sports bars a financial jolt
49ers Super Bowl appearance giving Bay Area sports bars a financial jolt 02:15

The 49ers' run to the Super Bowl has been great for many sports bars in the Bay Area. Some bars are preparing for big crowds on Sunday.

"Generally, January and February are quieter months, particularly January after the holidays. This is huge for us. It's great for the city. 

 We see more people coming out, we see more foot traffic," said Brooke Lloyd, who owns Teeth Bar near the corner of Mission and 19th Streets in San Francisco.

He and his staff spent Saturday decorating the bar. They brought in extra televisions, double the food and drinks, and more staff for the big game.

"We have our entire staff working on Sunday. So every bartender that we can get, we have signed up for a shift, same with the kitchen, " said Lloyd.

Lloyd said he sold out all of the reserved tables within three days. They'll still have some smaller walk-in tables for customers. He expects roughly 100 fans to pack inside and on the back patio.

"I wanted to come watch the 49ers game here, but unfortunately it's fully booked here," said Teeth Bar customer and 49ers fan Abner Ramirez. "So I have to stay at home to watch it."

Ramirez said he's cautiously optimistic about the game's outcome.

"I've been nervous for the last couple of nights. And I've been having trouble sleeping already. So hopefully tonight, we get some good rest and we'll be ready tomorrow," said Ramirez.

"They're never going to lose and they're always going to win," said 9-year-old fan Shiloh Ortez. "We're not nervous."

Lloyd said a win for the 49ers will be a big win for the region.

"Hopefully, Niners win and people will stick around to celebrate," said Lloyd. 

Da Lin
web-bio-head-da-lin.jpg

Da Lin is an award-winning journalist at KPIX 5 News. He joined KPIX 5 in 2012, but has been reporting the news in the Bay Area since 2007. Da grew up in Oakland, and before his return to the Bay Area, he spent five years covering the news at three other television stations in Texas, Southern and Central California. He also spent five years reporting at KRON 4.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 8:43 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.