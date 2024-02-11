49ers Super Bowl appearance a boon for Bay Area sports bars

The 49ers' run to the Super Bowl has been great for many sports bars in the Bay Area. Some bars are preparing for big crowds on Sunday.

"Generally, January and February are quieter months, particularly January after the holidays. This is huge for us. It's great for the city.

We see more people coming out, we see more foot traffic," said Brooke Lloyd, who owns Teeth Bar near the corner of Mission and 19th Streets in San Francisco.

He and his staff spent Saturday decorating the bar. They brought in extra televisions, double the food and drinks, and more staff for the big game.

"We have our entire staff working on Sunday. So every bartender that we can get, we have signed up for a shift, same with the kitchen, " said Lloyd.

Lloyd said he sold out all of the reserved tables within three days. They'll still have some smaller walk-in tables for customers. He expects roughly 100 fans to pack inside and on the back patio.

"I wanted to come watch the 49ers game here, but unfortunately it's fully booked here," said Teeth Bar customer and 49ers fan Abner Ramirez. "So I have to stay at home to watch it."

Ramirez said he's cautiously optimistic about the game's outcome.

"I've been nervous for the last couple of nights. And I've been having trouble sleeping already. So hopefully tonight, we get some good rest and we'll be ready tomorrow," said Ramirez.

"They're never going to lose and they're always going to win," said 9-year-old fan Shiloh Ortez. "We're not nervous."

Lloyd said a win for the 49ers will be a big win for the region.

"Hopefully, Niners win and people will stick around to celebrate," said Lloyd.